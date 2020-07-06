Brush fire near Agua Dulce grows to 400 acres, shutting down 14 Freeway and triggering evacuations

A brush fire in Agua Dulce burned through 400 acres Sunday, shutting down a stretch of the 14 Freeway as authorities evacuated local residents.
The fire had scorched just a single acre, burning at a “moderate” rate, when the Los Angeles County Fire Department first tweeted about it just after 3:30 p.m. But the flames later jumped the freeway, and the blaze exploded to 400 acres before 5 p.m.
Dubbed the Soledad Fire, it broke out near Agua Dulce Canyon Road and the 14 Freeway, authorities said. It has the potential to burn through 1,000 acres, according to fire officials.
By 5:30 p.m., local law enforcement officials had started evacuating residents between Agua Dulce Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road — in areas north and east of the freeway.
