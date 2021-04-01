Brush fire prompts partial closure of westbound 118 Freeway in Simi Valley

A small brush fire burning along the 118 Freeway in Simi Valley has prompted a partial closure of the highway Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The Madera Fire was reported around 1:05 p.m., about 300 yards from the westbound side of the 118 Freeway near Madera Road, according to preliminary information from the California Highway Patrol.
About 1:50 p.m., the Ventura County Fire Department indicated the fire had burned about 5 to 7 acres and had potential to grow.
All westbound lanes of the highway from Madera to Collins Drive were closed, officials said.
Light smoke from the fire could be seen “from a distance away,” and motorists were asked to avoid the area, fire officials said in a tweet.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.