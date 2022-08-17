Firefighters are battling a blaze in Castaic Wednesday afternoon. Sky5 is overhead.

The blaze along the 31000 block of Charlie Canyon Road is about 3 acres in size, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

That number was updated to 20 acres at about 6:30p.m. by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which added that the fire, known as the Quail Fire, required a second-alarm brush response.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed multiple structures near the flames, which was confirmed by LACoFD.

