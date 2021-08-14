Brush fire reported in Montecito Heights

A brush fire that started in Montecito Heights Saturday is burning 3 acres, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was reported in the 4100 block of Monterey Road at about 2:30 p.m.

The blaze is in medium to heavy brush and 29 fire companies are on scene battling the fire, according to the LAFD.

As of about 3:45 p.m. no structures were threatened, though units are on standby near Bushnell Way and Terrill Avenue in case nearby homes are endangered by the blaze, according to the LAFD.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

