Brush fire reported in Montecito Heights

A brush fire that started in Montecito Heights Saturday is burning 3 acres, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The fire was reported in the 4100 block of Monterey Road at about 2:30 p.m.
The blaze is in medium to heavy brush and 29 fire companies are on scene battling the fire, according to the LAFD.
As of about 3:45 p.m. no structures were threatened, though units are on standby near Bushnell Way and Terrill Avenue in case nearby homes are endangered by the blaze, according to the LAFD.
