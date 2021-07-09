Brush fire sparks in Malibu as heat wave grips SoCal; Flex Alert in place Friday

Firefighters are responding to a brush fire that broke out in Malibu overnight as Southern California remained in the grips of its latest heat wave.

The fire, dubbed the Tuna Fire, was reported about 1:15 a.m. Friday burning in steep terrain near Tuna Canyon Road and Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The blaze had scorched about 5 acres as of 4:45 a.m. Firefighters had to hike in about 2,000 feet worth of hose to get to the area that was currently burning, the Fire Department stated.

BRUSH FIRE | Tuna Canyon Rd. x PCH | 150 #LACoFD firefighters on the ground and in the air via @LACoFireAirOps water dropping helicopters battling a 5 acre brush fire. Fire is burning approx. one mile up Tuna Canyon from PCH on the east side of the road. #TunaFire — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 9, 2021

About 150 firefighters were battling the blaze along with three water-dropping helicopters.

Fire officials are concerned about flames possibly spreading down the hill near homes along PCH.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The brush fire comes as Southland residents are dealing with another heat wave.

Hot temperatures are expected to peak over the weekend, bringing a chance of record-setting heat Sunday.

A quick look at some locations in our area that have a chance of breaking their record high temperature for Sunday. This is not a complete list. #SoCal #CAwx #LAHeat pic.twitter.com/xuAZ2VkFIz — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 8, 2021

The heat also brings an increased risk of fire danger to the Southland.

Cal Fire said earlier this week that the number of fires and amount of land burned in 2021 has exceeded that of 2020 for the same time period.

The weather conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to issue excessive heat warnings for parts of Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties until Monday evening.

The California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Friday between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The California ISO issued a statewide #FlexAlert for tomorrow, July 9, from 4-9 p.m. due to extreme across the state heat urging consumers to reduce energy use to help relieve stress on the #powergrid. Read the news release: https://t.co/kaYxKU9wBb pic.twitter.com/fh12R8XJI4 — California ISO (@California_ISO) July 8, 2021

Residents are urged to conserve electricity by setting their thermostat to 78 degrees or higher and avoiding using appliances during peak hours.

Southern Californians are also reminded to stay hydrated and never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

Animals can die of heatstroke within 15 minutes, and cracking the car windows doesn’t help. NEVER leave your pets in parked vehicles. https://t.co/B4bRJjPpdS pic.twitter.com/XhZnbSPnxc — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 9, 2021