A brush fire that was burning along the 5 Freeway in Pacoima was briefly threatening homes in the area Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 2:40 p.m. in the 12900 block of Branford Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No active flames could be seen once Sky5 was over the blaze, but firefighters were working on mopping up the area.

