A brush fire was burning in Tarzana on July 3, 2020. (KTLA)

A brush fire was threatening homes in Tarzana Friday night, official said.

The blaze was in the area of the 19000 block of Ashurst Lane and was threatening homes around 11 p.m., fire officials said.

The flames were burning one to two acres of medium to heavy brush.

Firefighters on the scene were notifying nearby residents to evacuate their homes.

No further details were immediately available.