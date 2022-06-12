Firefighters responded to the hills above Duarte Sunday evening after a pair of fires broke out around 4:15 p.m.

Large plumes of smoke were visible from the canyons and hills above the town as dozens of fire personnel responded to battle the flames.

The fires sparked near the intersection of Mel Canyon Road and Royal Oaks Drive near Glen Miller Park, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The two fires were dubbed the Fish Canyon/Riverbed Fire and the Opal Canyon Fire, according to the city of Duarte.

Multiple air tankers were called to provide air support to crews battling the fire on the ground. County fire helicopters were also seen by KTLA news crews on the ground.

As of 5:30 p.m., the Fish Canyon/Riverbed Fire burned about five acres and forward progress was stopped, and it was extinguished by about 6:15 p.m.

The Opal Canyon Fire has burned about 20 to 25 acres and is being driven away from homes by moderate wind. By 6:15 p.m., that blaze was active on its north side, away from homes.

No evacuation orders have been issued at this time.