Los Angeles police are hoping Ring camera video will help capture two men involved in a brutal assault in Venice. It occurred around 2 a.m. on Sept. 28th.

According to police, the male victim, identified only as Kyle, encountered two men who were walking with bicycles near the intersection of Speedway and Market Street and an argument ensued.

“The first suspect swung a pair of bolt cutters at the victim and the victim deflected the blow,” LAPD said in a statement. “The suspect repeatedly punched the victim who was knocked to the ground.”

Ring camera video released by LAPD shows an assault in Venice, California on Sept. 28, 2023. (LAPD)

While on the ground, Ring video shows the suspect kicking Kyle in the head, then picking up the bolt cutters and bicycle and starting to walk away. That’s where the video clip released by LAPD ends.

Somehow, Kyle eventually got back on his feet and, according to police, there was a second confrontation.

“The suspect again armed himself with the bolt cutters and chased after the victim. The suspect swung the bolt cutters and struck the victim on the back of his head.”

He was knocked unconscious and left lying on the ground as both suspects fled. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital where he was treated for significant head injuries.

Kyle speaks with KTLA about the morning he was beaten by two men in a Venice alley. Oct. 2023.

The incident happened so suddenly and violently that Kyle said he doesn’t remember much about the attack.

“I woke up in the hospital in shock and kind of confused about where I was and what happened,” he recalled.

Kyle’s girlfriend, Rose, said the evening started out pleasantly as the couple had celebrated their third anniversary with a dinner date. Then, without warning, things took a turn for the worst.

“I didn’t recognize him when I got to the hospital,” Rose said. “It was really devastating and a complete shock.”

Doctors performed surgery on Kyle where they drilled a hole into his skull to relieve the swelling pressure. His surgeon told him he came within a few millimeters of a very different ending.

“I could’ve died,” Kyle said. “I could’ve had brain damage.”

He remains thankful for the medical staff who saved his life and the unidentified woman who was passing by and called the authorities.

“I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “I don’t know if I’d be here without you.”

Ring camera video released by LAPD shows an assault in Venice, California on Sept. 28, 2023. (LAPD)

For now, he is still recovering and healing from the trauma. He hopes the suspects will be caught soon before they attack their next victim.

The first suspect is described as a Black male with black hair and a black beard. He was wearing a black sweater, black pants and black and gray tennis shoes.

The second suspect is described as a Black male with glasses. He was wearing a gold long-sleeve dress shirt, black pants and black over gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Pacific Area Robbery Detectives at (310) 482-6395. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.