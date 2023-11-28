A man died after his car lost control and collided with two others, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Arrow Highway near Barranca Avenue in Covina at 9:27 p.m. Monday evening.

A 60-year-old man from San Dimas driving a 2001 Audi A4 westbound on Arrow Highway at an undetermined speed lost control and traveled into the eastbound lanes, striking two oncoming vehicles – a Hyundai Accent and a Mazda 3, officials said.

“The Audi traveled into the number one lane of eastbound Arrow Highway and collided into the Hyundai,” CHP said. “The Audi continued out of control and entered the number two lane of eastbound Arrow Highway and collided with the Mazda.”

According to a California Highway Patrol release, the crash occurred on Arrow Highway near Barranca Avenue in Covina, CA at 9:27 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2023. (OnScene TV)

According to a California Highway Patrol release, the crash occurred on Arrow Highway near Barranca Avenue in Covina, CA at 9:27 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2023. (OnScene TV)

According to a California Highway Patrol release, the crash occurred on Arrow Highway near Barranca Avenue in Covina, CA at 9:27 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2023. (OnScene TV)

The San Dimas man was ejected from his vehicle as a result of the crash, authorities confirmed.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene, and his identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the 2012 Hyundai was identified as Jessica Ottaviano, 39, of Pomona. She was transported to Pomona Valley Hospital with major injuries.

Occupants of the Mazda, El Monte residents Estephanie Padilla, 32, and a 14-year-old girl, sustained minor injuries and required no medical treatment.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to law enforcement officials.

Witnesses told stringer news service OnScene TV that the vehicles were racing before the crash happened, but CHP was not able to confirm this information.

Footage from the scene shows the three mangled cars surrounded by debris scattered across the roadway and the sidewalk.

One of the vehicles appeared to have caught fire, video shows.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has further information is asked to contact Officer K. Bush with the CHP’s Baldwin Park Area station by calling 626-338-1164.