As Bronny James recovers from his medical emergency, he’s getting some love from his younger brother Bryce.

Bryce James shared a photo on his Instagram story on Tuesday. The photo is of the two brothers with a red heart emoji on it.

Bronny, the son of LeBron James, collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California on Monday morning.

The James family issued a statement on Tuesday with an update on his condition.

“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” the statement read. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update the media when there is more information.”

Bronny is the second USC player to collapse during practice in the last year. Trojans forward Vincent Iwuchukwu went into cardiac arrest in July 2022. He was able to play for USC during the second half of the season.

Big names took to social media to send their thoughts and prayers to the James family.

Lakers great Magic Johnson tweeted, “Cookie and I are praying for LeBron and Savannah’s son Bronny after hearing he suffered a cardiac arrest. We are praying and hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery.”

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this year during a Monday Night Football game, also offered his well-wishes to the young star.

“Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. “(I’m) here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process,” he tweeted.

The 18-year-old is gearing up for a highly anticipated freshman debut for the Trojans after a successful run at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, an L.A. suburb in the San Fernando Valley.

The McDonald’s All-American committed to USC back in May. He was one of the nation’s top point guard prospects due to his playmaking skills, steady jump shot and perimeter defense.

The teen is expected to end up in the NBA, where his father hopes to play alongside him.