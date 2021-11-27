BTS fans prepare for ‘Dynamite’ show at SoFi Stadium

BTS is performing a run of shows at SoFi Stadium, and fans of the K-pop group are ready to fill concert seats once again.

The band, which recently performed a Crosswalk Concert with James Corden, is returning to live performances for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

Despite concerns about the cost of tickets, members of the BTS ARMY — or Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth, the self-adopted name of BTS fans — are out in droves for the show.

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 27, 2021.