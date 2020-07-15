Buena Park police looking for 6-year-old abducted from foster parent by his biological mother

Stephanie Szolatabic is seen in undated photos provided by the Buena Park Police Department.

Police are searching for a woman who abducted her 6-year-old son from his foster parent during a monthly supervised visit at a Buena Park mall, authorities said Wednesday.

Stephanie Szolatabic met with her son, Wyatt Bowen, and his foster parent Sunday at Five Below in the Buena Park Mall before she took off with him around 2 p.m., the Buena Park Police Department said.

Since Szolatabic is not the child’s legal guardian, police obtained a $25,000 child abduction warrant for her arrest, police Sgt. Mario Escamillo said.

There was no indication that she’s a danger to the child, according to Escamillo. It’s unclear why she initially lost custody of the boy.

Szolatabic stands at 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 128 pounds. Her last known hair color had a purple tint, police said.

Anyone with information on Wyatt’s or Szolatabic’s whereabouts can call 714-562-3902 or email mru@bppd.com. Those who spot them in public can call 911.