An officer with the Buena Park Police Department was transported to the hospital late Sunday night after he was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dale Street and Commonwealth Avenue in Buena Park.

Video from the scene showed the officer’s cruiser with major damage to the front passenger side. A second vehicle, a white SUV, sustained similar damage to the same side.

A Buena Park police cruiser and white SUV are seen at the scene of a crash on May 19, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Additional officers arrived on scene and found their colleague bleeding from the head. He was bandaged up and loaded into an ambulance before being transported to the hospital, according to Mark Backoff, Battalion Chief with the Orange County Fire Authority.

His condition is unclear at this time.

It’s unclear if any occupants in the second vehicle were treated for any injuries, but the officer was the only person transported to the hospital, Backoff said.

The crash is under investigation and Buena Park police have yet to respond for comment.