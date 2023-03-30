Four people were being treated after a foul odor emitted from a sewer at a high school in Menifee Thursday afternoon and a building was evacuated as a precaution, officials said.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. at Paloma Valley High School, located at 31375 Bradley Rd., Cal Fire Riverside County officials told KTLA.

One building was evacuated as a precaution, but a hazardous material team determined there was no hazard.

Paramedics evaluated and transported three adults and a minor with minor symptoms, officials said.