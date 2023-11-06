An apartment building has been evacuated and a road is shut down for a hazardous materials investigation near the Caltech campus Monday morning.

According to Pasadena Fire Department officials, the investigation is under way on Del Mar Boulevard between Mentor Avenue and Wilson Avenue.

“Apartment units in the impacted buildings are being evacuated and traffic will be affected for several hours,” Pasadena FD said.

The building being evacuated is adjacent to Caltech; Pasadena fire officials confirmed to KTLA that it is not student housing, but some students do live there.

Earlier on Monday morning, a police officer drove by and “saw a situation that didn’t look right” on someone’s porch, fire officials said.

Video from Sky5 shows what appears to be an impromptu lab setup on the ground floor porch of one of the apartments. It is unclear what chemicals may be present.

A hazmat team is on scene and the area will remain blocked off while they conduct their investigation.

There is no threat to the public, authorities said.

No injuries or arrests have been reported.