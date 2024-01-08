Icy temperatures have chilled the Southland and aren’t expected to go away any time soon.

With overnight lows in the mid-30s to lower-40s residents in other parts of the country may not think it’s that cold.

“It’s California cold … we can go ahead and embrace that because we’re not used to it,” KTLA Meteorologist Henry DiCarlo said. “It takes your blood a lot of time to acclimate, in some cases, it could take one to two weeks for your body to respond to these temperature extremes,” he said.

Low temperatures for Monday morning are seen in this map. (weather.gov/lox)

The icy blast is currently coming from an offshore flow that is pushing cold air from Colorado and New Mexico our way, Henry said. That will soon turn and bring in some northerly air but it won’t be much warmer.

Despite mostly sunny skies, “cooler than average with will stay with us the rest of the week,” Henry said.

A frost advisory is in place through 9 a.m. for parts of the Santa Clarita Valley Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A freeze warning remains in place in the Inland Empire through 9 a.m. Monday and will resume Tuesday from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. “Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 are expected,” the Weather Service stated.

A freeze watch has been issued for tomorrow morning for Calabasas, Agoura Hills,the Southeastern Ventura County valleys and the areas of Westlake Village, Malibu Lake, Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks, according to the Weather Service.

Powerful winds that caused a lot of damage over the weekend will die down on Monday but remain breezy in some areas.