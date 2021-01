A Burbank community is mourning a beloved 73-year-old teacher who died of COVID-19 after teaching classes in person to help struggling students.

Carole Lange, 73, had been a teacher for decades, most recently at Robert Louis Stevenson Elementary School, friends say.

As the coronavirus continues its relentless spread throughout Los Angeles County, 1,073,111 people have tested positive and 15,260 people have died of COVID-19 countywide.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 24, 2021.