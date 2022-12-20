Two men accused of robbing a doughnut shop in Burbank earlier this month were arrested by police.

The Burbank Police Department arrested 27-year-old Rashawn Taylor and 27-year-old Bernard Perry on suspicion of armed robbery. Both men are residents of Moreno Valley.

The two are suspected in an early morning armed robbery that happened Dec. 9 around 4:10 a.m. at Donut Prince, located at 1721 W. Olive Avenue.

According to police, the two men entered the store and demanded cash. One of the men pointed a gun at the clerk, who told officers he feared for his life.

The employee gave the men an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and then fled the scene in a vehicle.

That same employee was able to provide a description of the suspects and the vehicle as well as video of the incident.

Days later on Dec. 15, Burbank police detectives located the suspects and their vehicle in Moreno Valley.

A traffic stop was conducted and both men were taken into custody.

During a search of their vehicle, detectives also apparently recovered six catalytics converters that are believed to have been stolen. The investigation has expanded to see if the two men might be responsible for additional crimes in surrounding cities.

Both Taylor and Perry appeared in court on Monday to face charges for robbery. They remain in jail with each having bail set at over $1 million, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking records.

Both men are due back in court on Jan. 9, 2023.

Anyone with information about the case or additional crimes is asked to contact the Burbank PD Detective Bureau at 818-238-3210.