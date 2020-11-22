Burbank erects bronze statue of Batman

The city of Burbank on Friday unveiled a seven-and-a-half-foot tall bronze statue of Batman.

The 600-pound sculpture of the iconic superhero is based on a 2002 drawing by Jim Lee, the chief creative officer-publisher of DC Entertainment.

The colossal statue, which now stands in the AMC Walkway of Downtown Burbank, was funded by Visit Burbank, the city’s destination marketing organization.

“The Batman sculpture, and the ones to follow, help showcase Burbank as a leading tourist destination and will further highlight the city’s status as the media capital of the world,” Burbank Mayor Sharon Springer said Friday, calling Batman “Burbank’s newest resident.”

A digital sculptor brought Lee’s drawing of the Dark Knight to life as a 3D artwork, which was then crafted in bronze by local artists, according to Visit Burbank.

The commemorative statue of the beloved comic book hero is hoped to become a popular “selfie spot” in the city, Burbank officials said.

“While Batman is one of the few DC superheroes without actual superpowers, Batman does actually possess the unbelievable ability to bring fans of all kinds together around something they love,” Lee said. “If any superhero deserves a statue raised in their honor in times like this, Batman is that hero.”

Erin Myers reports from Burbank for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 22, 2020.

Batman expands his base of operations to Burbank, CA! Thank you to Doug Prinzivalli from my team for shepherding this project from start to install, sculptor Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra and @VisitBurbankUSA for making this a reality! Virtual induction 👉https://t.co/l7XAHzSZL3 pic.twitter.com/9I6zsprArA — Jim Lee (@JimLee) November 21, 2020

He's here. Humanity's timeless hero. The Caped Crusader. DC’s Batman has arrived in @DTBurbank! To celebrate, you could win a collector’s special-edition comic book! To enter, see details on our latest Instagram post. @DCComics @wbtourhollywood @DCBatman pic.twitter.com/VQBnHmbcgL — Visit Burbank (@VisitBurbankUSA) November 21, 2020