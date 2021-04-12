Burbank fences in Tinhorn Flats after restaurant defies Covid rules

After a protracted fight over health orders related to the Covid-19 crisis, the city of Burbank has erected a steel fence to block customers from entering the Tinhorn Flats restaurant and bar.

This segment aired Monday, April 12, 2021.

