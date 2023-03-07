A suspect in a series of sexual assaults that took place on the campus of Burbank High School has been arrested.

22-year-old Patrick Nazarian of Glendale was arrested and booked for kidnapping and sexual assault, after three female students reported being “inappropriately touched” by Nazarian.

Burbank Police responded to Burbank High School around 9 a.m. on Monday morning, where a 14-year-old victim told officers that she was “approached by a man she did not know” while using the restroom on campus.

According to police, the man sexually assaulted the victim and then a short struggle ensued, after which the suspect fled the bathroom before being apprehended by school employees.

Investigators also spoke with another 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl who said they were also “inappropriately touched” by the suspect.

Authorities were able to determine that Nazarian gained access to the campus through an unlocked door in the student parking lot.

Nazarian is being held in lieu of a $1.2 million bond and is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

“The Burbank Unified School District takes this incident very seriously and will cooperate fully with the police investigation,” said Burbank Unified School District Superintendent Matt Hill. “We are also conducting an internal investigation into this matter.”

Anyone with information related to this ongoing investigation is asked to call the Burbank Police Department Domestic and Family Crimes Unit at 818-238-3210.