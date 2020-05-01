Burbank Leader, Glendale News-Press and La Cañada Valley Sun to be revived by Outlook Newspapers two weeks after shutting down

Charlie Plowman, the owner of Outlook Newspapers in La Cañada Flintridge, has acquired the assets of three recently folded newspapers from the Los Angeles Times’ parent company.

Plowman takes immediate ownership of the Burbank Leader, Glendale News-Press and La Cañada Valley Sun just two weeks after The Times’ owner, California Times, announced that it was shutting down the three award-winning papers because of the economic crisis brought on by the novel coronavirus.

With the deal, the 52-year-old La Cañada Flintridge publisher significantly expands his news operation. Plowman has published the La Cañada Outlook since 1998, and he later added the Pasadena Outlook and titles in South Pasadena and San Marino. The plan is to combine the two La Cañada papers into one publication called the La Cañada Outlook Valley Sun, and restart the Glendale and Burbank papers with new editions Saturday.

“We are thrilled to have acquired three iconic newspapers with deep roots and historic legacies in their respective communities,” Plowman said in a statement Thursday announcing the deal. “I heard the outpouring from local residents, as to how much they love these publications, and want to support them.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.