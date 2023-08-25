The Glendale Police Department Friday morning identified the 22-year-old man accused of leaving a toilet that he claimed was a bomb at the Americana at Brand shopping center.

Timothy Taratchila of Burbank was arrested Thursday for making a false bomb threat, the GPD said in a news release.

Timothy Taratchila is shown in this mugshot released by the Glendale Police Department on Aug. 25, 2023.

According to police, at about 8 p.m. Thursday, Taratchila placed “an object resembling a toilet” at the Americana, along with a note claiming the toilet was a bomb.

The shopping center was evacuated until after 11 p.m., when the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department determined the paint-covered toilet was safe.

Through witnesses and surveillance footage, Taratchila was identified as the person who placed the toilet, police said.

He is being held at the Glendale Police Department in lieu of $15,000 bail.

He is due to appear in Glendale Municipal Court on Friday.