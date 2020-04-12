Burbank police ask locals to display artwork on their windows in stay-at home Easter egg hunt

To celebrate Easter while encouraging locals to stay home on Sunday, the Burbank Police Department is asking children to participate in a special Easter egg hunt.

Burbank police released these examples of artwork to promote a “stay-at-home Easter egg hunt” on April 12, 2020.

Residents can download a template on www.burbankpd.com, print it and have their young ones decorate it before taping their work on a street-facing window.

Officers patrolling neighborhoods will look out for them on Easter Sunday and take photos to share on the department’s Instagram page. They’re also encouraging residents to show off their eggs to social media and tag them at @burbankpolice.

Police hope to “raise spirits” as members of the public continue to stay home and fight further spread of the coronavirus.