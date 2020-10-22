Burbank police host ‘reverse trick-or-treat’ to help kids celebrate Halloween safely amid pandemic

In an effort to help residents celebrate Halloween safely amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Burbank Police Department is hosting a week-long “Reverse Trick-or-Treat” pumpkin coloring contest.

Starting Wednesday, residents can download the department’s official Halloween pumpkin template at www.BurbankPD.org. After printing the image of the blank pumpkin, kids can color and decorate their paper pumpkins however they please. They are then asked to tape the artwork to a window of their home that faces the street.

From Saturday until Halloween, Burbank police officers will be on the lookout for the drawings as they patrol through local neighborhoods, the department said in a news release.

“If spotted, officers will leave behind a Halloween Trick-or-Treat bag filled with a few surprises!” the department said, adding that they will try to reach as many homes as possible.

Participants are encouraged to tag the department in social media posts, but are asked to not call the station, as phone lines must remain available for emergencies.

The “Reverse Trick-or-Treat” campaign aims to support the effort to slow COVID-19 spread, while also providing a fun activity for kids this Halloween.

California health officials have advised residents to skip trick-or-treating this year, but their new guidelines released last week stop short of prohibiting the activity.

Also last week, Beverly Hills banned some Halloween traditions, including both car-to-car and house-to-house trick-or-treating.

