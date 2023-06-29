Detectives with the Burbank Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating additional victims of a 54-year-old man arrested in Dec. 2022 for inappropriate sexual contact with minors, authorities announced Thursday.

Artur R. Suslow’s arrest came after allegations that his continued sexual crimes dated back more than a decade, according to a BPD news release.

The 54-year-old has been charged with two counts of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 years old by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He is currently in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department where his bail was set at $1.55 million. Suslow is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing in August.

Artur R. Suslow, 54, is described as a white male standing 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He was arrested for sex crimes in Dec. 2022. (Burbank PD)

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Burbank Police Department’s Domestic and Family Crimes Unit Detective Dustin Rodriguez at 818-238-3210.