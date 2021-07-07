Burbank police seek other victims of man accused of sexually assaulting woman while she walked her dog

Police in Burbank are asking for the public’s help to identify other potential victims of a man who was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery, officials said Tuesday.

Officers recently responded to three sexual battery calls and subsequently arrested suspect Daniel Keshishyan, the Burbank Police Department said in a news release.

On Saturday, officers responded to the 500 block of East Providencia Avenue about 11:30 a.m. in regards to a female victim who was groped by a man while she stood on a sidewalk.

Later that day at about 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Fifth Street in regards to another

sexual battery investigation. Police learned that another female victim was groped by a man while she was walking down a sidewalk.

A third sexual battery happened a few days earlier about 12:30 p.m. June 30 in the 500 block of East Providencia Avenue. Police said the female victim was walking her dog when she was groped by a man. Through their investigation, officers were able to locate Keshishyan who was identified as the suspect and arrested.

Investigators believe Keshishyan, 28, of Burbank, is responsible for all three sexual battery incidents and are asking any additional victims to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at 818-238-3210.

