A street in Burbank will be closed for two months starting Oct. 9, affecting an on and off ramp of the 5 Freeway, officials said Wednesday.

The full closure of Front Street will last until Dec. 8 Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5:15 a.m., according to the city.

The street will be closed between Burbank Boulevard and the southbound 5 Freeway on and off ramps on Verdugo Avenue.

Access to the downtown Burbank Metrolink station will be limited during the closure.

Officials indicated commuters can access the Metro Station via the northbound side of Front Street at the southbound 5 Freeway on and off ramps approaching from First Street and Verdugo Avenue.

More information can be found on the city’s social media accounts at @BurbankCA.