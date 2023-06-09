The Burbank Unified School District has placed Superintendent Dr. Matt Hill on paid administrative leave.

No reason has been given as to why Dr. Hill was placed on leave, with the Board citing it as a “confidential personnel matter.”

The Board voted to give Dr. Hill a new contract in July 2022 that was set to expire in 2025.

According to his contract, if the Board votes to terminate Dr. Hill at a later time without cause, they will still have to pay his salary for one year, including health and welfare benefits.

In a letter to parents, the school district said it did “not take this action lightly.”

Dr. John Paramo, the assistant superintendent of Educational Services, will serve as acting Superintendent.

The Board will discuss its leadership at its regular meeting on June 15.