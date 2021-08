The inaugural Long Beach Burger Week designed to highlight local restaurants and an American staple, the beloved burger, ends Sunday.

Organized by the Long Beach Food & Beverage, the patty-forward event features dine-in and take-away options at more than 30 participating restaurants across the city.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 8, 2021.