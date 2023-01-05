Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrested a person for burglary Thursday night at a Highland Park home belonging to the family of pop star Billie Eilish.

Calls about the incident in the 900 block of North Avenue 57 came in at around 9:15 p.m., according to LAPD Officer Eisenman.

Police said the person reporting the burglary observed a person in dark clothing jump a fence onto the property.

Footage from Sky5 showed a large police presence in front of the house.

It is unclear exactly who was home at the time of the incident. There have been no reports of injury.