Surveillance cameras captured a burglar using a rock to bust open the front door of a Long Beach pet surgery clinic early Monday morning.

The nonprofit clinic, known as The Fix Project, offers low-cost spay and neuter services, along with other procedures.

According to the clinic’s CEO, Diana Kliche, the burglary happened at around 1:20 a.m., only about 20 minutes after one of clinic’s vets had finished surgery and left the building.

Video shows the burglar, rock in hand, winding up and throwing it at the clinic door to gain entry into the facility.

“The man in the video, he first tried to get in the facility with a crowbar and then when that didn’t work, he threw a rock through the window, after he had already thrown a brick into our volunteer’s van,” Kliche told KTLA.

The volunteer, who was caring for puppies at the clinic overnight, had been sleeping in a back room at the facility and didn’t hear the man as he ransacked offices, getting away with thousands of dollars in computer equipment and cash from the safe.

“We’re very thankful that none of our dogs were injured and that (the volunteer) wasn’t hurt,” the nonprofit’s CEO said.

Kliche added that they believe the man was working with someone else because he appeared to know exactly where things were and what he wanted to take. He was seen making several trips in and out of the facility, hauling off all the equipment.

“He took almost all of our computers. We just upgraded our software and got all brand-new computers and laptops,” Kliche said.

The thief also made off with needed veterinary equipment, forcing the clinic to close for the day and cancel most of the special surgeries that were scheduled. They will likely have to cancel procedures for later in the week as well.

A burglar caught on surveillance cameras while breaking into The Fix Project vet clinic in Long Beach on June 12, 2023. (Diana Kliche)

A man seen moments before hurling a rock through the door of The Fix Project vet clinic in Long Beach on July 12, 2023. (Diana Kliche)

Damage done to the front during a break-in at The Fix Project vet clinic in Long Beach on June 12, 2023. (Diana Kliche)

“We try to help anyone who comes in. We’re a low-cost surgical center. We do a lot of pro bono work, and we help a lot of homeless and low income, so it’s just devastating that someone would do this to us,” Kliche explained.

After breaking into the clinic, the burglar reportedly broke into several cars down the street.

The nonprofit veterinary clinic has started a GoFundMe campaign to help defray the cost of replacing their medical equipment, computers and making repairs to the facility.