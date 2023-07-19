Surveillance cameras captured a burglar inside of a West Adams home that was tented and being fumigated for termites on Monday.

Homeowner Robert Dionne told KTLA that when the break in happened, he and his wife, along with their two young children, were staying at a hotel in Marina Del Rey while the house was being treated for termites.

According to Dionne, the fumigation company was scheduled to remove the tent at 7:30 a.m. the morning of the burglary and that the thief was in the family’s home just hours before, from 3:30 a.m. to about 4:40 a.m.

Exterior surveillance footage shows a man with a backpack on set down a bike outside the tented home and move out of frame. Inside the home, cameras captured the thief, wearing a red bandana as a face mask as he walked into the darkened dining room of the family’s home and set a small black bag on the table. He then moves back to the other side of the table and turns the lights on.

With the lights on, video shows the burglar wearing a dark colored short-sleeved shirt with the word “security” on the back of it as he begins rummaging through a cabinet in the dining room.

Home surveillance cameras captured a burglar inside a West Adams home that was tented while being fumigated for termites on July 17, 2023. (Robert Dionne)

The homeowner said at around 6:45 a.m., he and his wife realized their home had been broken into and his wife immediately called police as he headed to their home in the 2800 block of 6th Avenue.

“It’s a scary experience knowing someone has invaded your space and rummaged through all your private property,” Dionne told KTLA.

While the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to KTLA that they responded to the burglary call and took a report, the homeowner said their checkbooks, credit cards, jewelry, watches, shoes and clothing were among some of the items stolen, adding that they’re still not sure what all was taken.

“The reason we want this story out there is so we can hopefully identify this person and get him removed from the streets, so he can’t do this to anyone else. The chances of our stuff actually getting recovered at this point is pretty slim,” he said.

Anyone who with information about this incident is urged to contact LAPD’s Southwest Division at 213-485-2582