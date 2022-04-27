A brazen burglar was caught by surveillance cameras in a bizarre scene at a San Bernardino couple’s home.

The suspect broke into the home and video from the interior shows the man standing over the bed of the couple who lived there, looking at them while they slept.

It’s not clear when and where the burglary happened, but the provided video displays a date of Feb. 22, 2022.

San Bernardino police did not specify what the man stole, but said “outstanding police work” led to the nightcrawler being identified and arrested.

His name is being withheld because he is suspected of committing additional crimes which are now under investigation, police said.