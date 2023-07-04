Police are searching for a home invasion suspect who shot a homeowner’s dog during a burglary in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.

The break-in happened around 1:55 a.m. at a home on the 7000 block of Alvern Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say a man gained entry into the home and shot the homeowner’s dog in the head with a handgun. He then stole a wallet and fled the scene.

He was last seen running on foot in an unknown direction.

He’s described as a Black man with a thin build who was wearing a black sweatshirt. No other details about the suspect or the crime have been released at the time.

The condition of the dog is unclear.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact the LAPD Tip Line at 1-877-527-3247.