Police are looking for a burglar who broke through a glass door to get into a Boyle Heights restaurant early Sunday morning.

The thief was captured on surveillance video as he entered Birria Los Socios on the 3500 block of East 3rd Place around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Video shows the burglar wandering through the restaurant looking for cash and other valuables. He managed to steal an iPad and an iPhone, but video captures him unsuccessfully trying to pry open the cash drawer and the office door.

The owner says unfortunately this isn’t the first time his restaurant has been targeted, in fact, he said it’s the fourth.

Anyone with information about this break-in should contact the Los Angeles Police Department. You can submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.