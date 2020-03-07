Burglar steals $5,000 worth of perfume from Santa Clarita Ulta Beauty store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A burglar walked into a beauty shop in Santa Clarita and left with $5,000 worth of perfume Thursday night, authorities said.

The theft was reported at the Ulta Beauty store on 24235 Magic Mountain Parkway around 8:25 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A man in his 20s, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, pulled out a bag and started filling it with different brands of perfume before fleeing on foot, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The same store has been burglarized three times in the last two months, Sheriff's Department Deputy Ed Luna said.

In one burglary in January, three women walked in and also stole multiple bottles of perfume.

Luna said it's unknown whether there’s a connection between the burglaries but said that they were similar in nature.

Store employees said they have turned over surveillance video to the Sheriff's Department to help with tracking down the burglar.