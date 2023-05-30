A burglar broke into a Newport Beach home and stole from its safe this past weekend.

Sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, a burglar shattered the back glass door of a home in the 3100 block of Broad Street in the Newport Heights neighborhood, according to a news release from the Newport Beach Police Department.

The resident was gone at the time of the break-in, police said.

While inside the home, the burglar “rummaged through the master bedroom, master bathroom and office,” police said.

After they found a safe, the burglar “pried it open” and stole some of what was inside — police indicated passports were taken but did not list out any other losses — before escaping, authorities added.

No information about the burglar is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 949-644-3717.