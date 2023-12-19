A burglar was caught on camera taking presents from under an Orange County family’s Christmas tree Monday.

The Huntington Beach residents, a couple that does not want to be identified, said they were at work when the intruder broke into their home on Nassau Lane through a sliding back door.

Home security video shows the burglar wearing a red hoodie and light-colored pants going through the family’s presents under the Christmas tree.

A burglary suspect is caught on home security video at a home in Huntington Beach on Dec. 18, 2023. (Ring)

The couple said that several items, including presents that were for their kids, were taken from the home.

So far they noticed that two iPads, a camera and jewelry had been taken.

“We can replace those things but just to have my kids experience that and know what happened … it’s a little sad for us,” one of the homeowners said.

Neighbors said break-ins in the area are pretty much unheard of and they were shocked by the video.

No further details about the suspect have been released.