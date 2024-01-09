Police responding to a burglary call found the front door broken at a pharmacy in Norwalk Tuesday morning.

The call came in just after 3 a.m. reporting the incident in the 14000 block of Pioneer Boulevard, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson confirmed.

Responding deputies found there was a successful burglary, the spokesperson said.

A boarded up door is seen following a burglary at a pharmacy in Norwalk on Jan. 9, 2024. (KTLA)

An unknown number of suspects broke a window and a metal gate to enter the pharmacy.

Video showed crews cleaning broken glass from inside the front door of the store. The right side of the door had already been covered with plywood.

Investigators were waiting for the owner to arrive to find out exactly what was taken from the store, the spokesperson said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

It was unclear if the burglary may have been captured on surveillance video.