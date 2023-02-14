A man is taken into custody after a burglary at a marijuana dispensary in Fairfax on Feb. 14, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

At least one person was arrested after a group of people allegedly broke into a marijuana dispensary through a skylight early Tuesday, police said.

The incident was reported around 12:50 a.m. at the intersection of Melrose and Curson avenues, when the Los Angeles Police Department received reports of a burglary in progress.

Responding officers saw at least two men dressed all in black making their way into the business through the roof, police at the scene said.

A perimeter was set up in the area and officers were making announcements for the suspects to get out, video showed.

At least one masked suspect was seen being taken into custody at the scene.

No further details about the incident have been released.