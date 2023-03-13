Police are looking for a man and a woman who burglarized a UCLA fraternity house while students were asleep inside last week.

The hot prowl burglary occurred around 8 a.m. Friday at a frat house in the 500 block of Landfair Avenue, according to the UCLA Police Department.

The two suspects got away with laptops, wallets and other property belonging to the residents while the victims slept, police said.

The man is described as being 30 years old, with thin, short black hair and was wearing a blue jean jacket, a gray undershirt with a pink logo, blue jeans, a gray backpack and white shoes.

The woman is described as having a medium build and was wearing a black bucket hat, a blue surgical mask, a dark blue jean jacket, a gray undershirt, black pants and pink shoes and was carrying an orange backpack and blue handbag.

No injuries were reported during the break in.

No further details about the incident have been released, and police said the case remains under investigation.