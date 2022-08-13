A group of burglars crashed a car into a high-end department store in Beverly Hills Saturday morning and managed to flee with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. at the Neiman Marcus near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Roxbury Drive.

Officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to the store for a call regarding an alarm activation.

When they arrived on scene they found a dark-colored Chevrolet sedan had crashed through the metal gate and window of the store.

By the time police arrived on scene, the suspects had already fled with an undetermined amount of merchandise and goods.

Smash-and-grab burglaries and violent robberies have been a recurring issue in high-end neighborhoods across the Southland, with authorities warning of groups of armed gangs targeting residents and businesses.

Howard Sunkin, who lives in Beverly Hills, said his family has changed the way they dress and act in public out of fear of falling victim to one of these violent crimes.

“We don’t walk at night, we are careful what jewelry we wear and we are more conscientious when we pull up at night,” Sunkin said. “We look around before we get out of the car, things that we just never had to do before.”

Residents who spoke to KTLA say they are tired of the rising crime and living in fear.

“I’ve been in Beverly Hills for 16 years,” said a man named Michael who was in the area for his morning run. “This is just another, you know, brazen robbery in our neighborhood.”

Investigators are reviewing security footage from inside and the vehicle used to breach the store was towed away from the scene. The vehicle is registered out of Inglewood, but it’s unclear at this time if the vehicle was stolen.

Anyone with information about the burglary is urged to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-550-4951. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.

The department store was expected to reopen Saturday by late morning, store representatives said.