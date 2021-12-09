Burglars hit gun store in Garden Grove, get away with about 40 firearms

Police are searching for a pair of burglars who broke into a Garden Grove gun store and took off with about 40 firearms.

The incident was reported around 12:15 a.m. when the owner of Whitten Sales called police after viewing live surveillance footage of at least on suspect inside his business, the Garden Grove Police Department stated in a news release.

Officers arrived at the location in the 12800 block of Valley View Street and saw the gun store’s front door had been shattered.

Security guard Kyle Starr said the burglars were in and out of the store within five minutes.

“They seemed to know exactly what they were grabbing,” Starr said.

Investigators determined about 40 firearms were stolen from inside the store.

The suspects, who were wearing face masks, fled in two separate vehicles before police arrived, the news release stated.

The vehicles were described as a blue BMW and a silver BMW.

No other businesses appeared to be targeted and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 714-741-5872.