The Newport Beach Police Department is offering tips to the public on how to prevent residential burglaries after a Crystal Cove home was ransacked.

The burglary was reported on Thursday, though it is believed to have occurred at about 8:45 p.m. on June 27 on Sandy Cove, police said in a news release.

Police believe three burglars climbed a glass wall into the backyard, stood on a patio chair to get up to a balcony and shattered a glass door to gain entry to the house.

“The suspects ransacked the master bedroom, master bathroom and master closet,” police said. “The suspects also located a safe inside the home and pried it open before fleeing the scene.”

They got away with jewelry, watches, handbags and cash, police said.

The three men were wearing hooded sweatshirts, long pants, masks and gloves.

Police suggest that the public “harden the target” of their home by following a few tips.

Always lock your doors and windows, including those on the second story

When leaving the house, use timers and lamps, televisions and radios to give the appearance that someone is still at home

Always activate your alarm when leaving the house, and consider adding a motion sensor for the master bedroom and bathroom area

Always keep front and rear porch lights on overnight

Lock up ladders on your property

Bolt your safe to concrete so it can’t be removed

If you see suspicious activity, call the NBPD at 949-644-3717.