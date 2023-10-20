A group of thieves smashed a glass door and broke through a wall to burglarize a pharmacy in Van Nuys early Friday morning.

At about 12:30 a.m., a group of two or three people wearing masks broke the glass door of a tax services company at 13745 Victory Blvd., then used a sledgehammer to smash through a wall and get into the neighboring pharmacy, a witness told the Los Angeles Police Department, as reported by stringer service OnScene.TV.

Footage from the scene shows drywall and boxes strewn about the entry point for the bandits.

The burglars took merchandise from the pharmacy, though the exact amount has yet to be determined, and also rifled through office cabinets before fleeing in a red sedan.

No further information was available.