Authorities are looking for a burglar or burglars who made off with two guns, ammunition and personal items from an Adelanto home Sunday morning, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

A home in the 14000 block of Rachel Court was broken into at about 9 a.m., and while deputies initially thought the culprits were still inside the house when they arrived, it was later discovered that the culprit or culprits had fled, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

With them, the burglar or burglars took “two firearms, a large quantity of ammunition, and miscellaneous personal items,” the SBSD added.

Officials did not have any suspect information to release, but the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Dell at 760-552-6800.

To report information anonymously, call We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or visit wetip.com.