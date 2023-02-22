Police in Santa Ana are responding to a home where a burglary and kidnapping suspect is believed to be barricaded.

Police were called to the 2000 block of West 11th Street around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday after the man apparently tried to get into the home, Sgt. Maria Lopez told KTLA.

Responding officers learned that the same suspect had tried to get into a mobile home park in another part of the city earlier.

The man eventually got into a home in the park and allegedly forced a victim to drive him to the second location, Lopez said.

The victim dropped the man off and left.

The man is believed to be armed, but authorities do no believe anyone else is inside the home with him.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.