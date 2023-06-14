A burglary suspect was shot and killed by deputies in the Midway City neighborhood of Orange County early Wednesday, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 1400 block of Van Buren Street around 5 a.m. for a call about a person allegedly breaking into a house and vandalizing property.

“A deputy-involved shooting occurred and subject is deceased at scene,” sheriff’s officials said in a tweet without elaborating.

No further information about the suspect or the shooting have been released.